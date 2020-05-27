2692 Redcedar Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home with recent updates, over sized backyard and in Frisco ISD with NO HOA! Highland built home with stacked formals, large open floor plan with much natural light. Master suite is large with huge walk in closet, double sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Split secondary bedrooms that are spacious and with WIC. Kitchen is ample with gas stove, island and eat in breakfast nook. Kitchen is open to living room with fireplace and wired for surround sound and flat screen TV. Back yard is large with beautiful landscaping and extended, huge patio with your very own privacy. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator is provided.Owner will consider short term lease for an additional $300 a month.