Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:19 PM

2692 Redcedar Drive

2692 Redcedar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2692 Redcedar Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home with recent updates, over sized backyard and in Frisco ISD with NO HOA! Highland built home with stacked formals, large open floor plan with much natural light. Master suite is large with huge walk in closet, double sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Split secondary bedrooms that are spacious and with WIC. Kitchen is ample with gas stove, island and eat in breakfast nook. Kitchen is open to living room with fireplace and wired for surround sound and flat screen TV. Back yard is large with beautiful landscaping and extended, huge patio with your very own privacy. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator is provided.Owner will consider short term lease for an additional $300 a month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2692 Redcedar Drive have any available units?
2692 Redcedar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2692 Redcedar Drive have?
Some of 2692 Redcedar Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2692 Redcedar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2692 Redcedar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2692 Redcedar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2692 Redcedar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2692 Redcedar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2692 Redcedar Drive offers parking.
Does 2692 Redcedar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2692 Redcedar Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2692 Redcedar Drive have a pool?
No, 2692 Redcedar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2692 Redcedar Drive have accessible units?
No, 2692 Redcedar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2692 Redcedar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2692 Redcedar Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2692 Redcedar Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2692 Redcedar Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

