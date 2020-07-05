All apartments in Little Elm
2684 Waterdance Drive
2684 Waterdance Drive

2684 Waterdance Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2684 Waterdance Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Well maintained single story home with 3 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms in award wining Frisco ISD. Open floor layout with large kitchen open to the breakfast and living area. Kitchen boasts a center island, gas stove and plenty cabinet space. Spacious bedrooms with master split for privacy. Backyard offers plenty space for kids and pets to enjoy. The community offers onsite community pools and has easy access to Dallas Tollway, 423 and Shopping Centers. Recently painted and professionally cleaned. A home like this will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2684 Waterdance Drive have any available units?
2684 Waterdance Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2684 Waterdance Drive have?
Some of 2684 Waterdance Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2684 Waterdance Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2684 Waterdance Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2684 Waterdance Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2684 Waterdance Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2684 Waterdance Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2684 Waterdance Drive offers parking.
Does 2684 Waterdance Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2684 Waterdance Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2684 Waterdance Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2684 Waterdance Drive has a pool.
Does 2684 Waterdance Drive have accessible units?
No, 2684 Waterdance Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2684 Waterdance Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2684 Waterdance Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2684 Waterdance Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2684 Waterdance Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

