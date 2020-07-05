2684 Waterdance Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Well maintained single story home with 3 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms in award wining Frisco ISD. Open floor layout with large kitchen open to the breakfast and living area. Kitchen boasts a center island, gas stove and plenty cabinet space. Spacious bedrooms with master split for privacy. Backyard offers plenty space for kids and pets to enjoy. The community offers onsite community pools and has easy access to Dallas Tollway, 423 and Shopping Centers. Recently painted and professionally cleaned. A home like this will not last long!