2660 Calmwater Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage

Absolutely perfect and wonderfully updated Frisco ISD one story home on an oversized corner lot is truly in move-in ready condition! Hardwood floors in the entry, study, and family room. Study off entry has glass French doors and could also be a formal dining room. Updated granite countertops in kitchen as well as stainless appliances including a gas cooktop and refrigerator which remains. Wood floors and gas-start fp in family room. Two nice size guest bedrooms with walk-in closets share a full bath and a flex-space game room. Master suite is separate from the other bedrooms offering great privacy. Out back you'll find a covered patio and freshly stained board-on-board cedar fence! Community pool & playground.