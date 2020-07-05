2660 Calmwater Drive

Amenities
Absolutely perfect and wonderfully updated Frisco ISD one story home on an oversized corner lot is truly in move-in ready condition! Hardwood floors in the entry, study, and family room. Study off entry has glass French doors and could also be a formal dining room. Updated granite countertops in kitchen as well as stainless appliances including a gas cooktop and refrigerator which remains. Wood floors and gas-start fp in family room. Two nice size guest bedrooms with walk-in closets share a full bath and a flex-space game room. Master suite is separate from the other bedrooms offering great privacy. Out back you'll find a covered patio and freshly stained board-on-board cedar fence! Community pool & playground.