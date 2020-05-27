All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:01 AM

2645 Calmwater Drive

2645 Calmwater Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2645 Calmwater Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One Story 4 bedroom 2 bath Immaculately kept Home in sought after Sunset Pointe zoned for award winning Frisco ISD schools!! Upon entry this home features a study or library, beautiful wood flooring and vaulted ceilings. The private master retreat and bath has dual sinks, garden tub, separate walk in shower and large closet completely secluded from secondary bedrooms. Open concept kitchen offers plenty of cabinetry, gas cook top, pantry and spacious breakfast area. Enjoy the grand backyard scenery while relaxing in the family room in front of the stone gas fireplace or outdoors on the grand covered patio. The perfect home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2645 Calmwater Drive have any available units?
2645 Calmwater Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2645 Calmwater Drive have?
Some of 2645 Calmwater Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2645 Calmwater Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2645 Calmwater Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2645 Calmwater Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2645 Calmwater Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2645 Calmwater Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2645 Calmwater Drive offers parking.
Does 2645 Calmwater Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2645 Calmwater Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2645 Calmwater Drive have a pool?
No, 2645 Calmwater Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2645 Calmwater Drive have accessible units?
No, 2645 Calmwater Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2645 Calmwater Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2645 Calmwater Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2645 Calmwater Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2645 Calmwater Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

