2645 Calmwater Drive

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

One Story 4 bedroom 2 bath Immaculately kept Home in sought after Sunset Pointe zoned for award winning Frisco ISD schools!! Upon entry this home features a study or library, beautiful wood flooring and vaulted ceilings. The private master retreat and bath has dual sinks, garden tub, separate walk in shower and large closet completely secluded from secondary bedrooms. Open concept kitchen offers plenty of cabinetry, gas cook top, pantry and spacious breakfast area. Enjoy the grand backyard scenery while relaxing in the family room in front of the stone gas fireplace or outdoors on the grand covered patio. The perfect home!!