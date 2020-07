Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Spacious Home Built by Lannar on the Corner Lot. Open Floor Plan with High Ceiling. Wood Floor in Formal Living, Formal Dining, and Family Room. Extra Large Kitchen and Corian Counter top with Desk Area. Master and One bedroom Down. 3 Bedrooms and Large Game room up. Easy Access to Tollway, HWY 380. Frisco ISD. Dont miss it. Great Value!