All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 2629 Salt Maker Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
2629 Salt Maker Way
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:02 PM

2629 Salt Maker Way

2629 Salt Maker Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2629 Salt Maker Way, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
What a beautiful home in Little Elm - This darling home is receiving all new flooring throughout. The make ready is still in progress and we are doing quite a bit. The flooring will be luxury wood vinyl plank and new carpet in the bedrooms. The yard is a great size with an opened patio. It is fenced with a wood fence.

We require a separate application per adult, $45 each. All deposits are due within 48 hrs of approval. Must include a copy of each applicants valid photo identification, most recent pay statements (last 30 days). An administrative fee of $250, in addition to 1st months rent must be paid in order to receive keys upon move in.

(RLNE5459335)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2629 Salt Maker Way have any available units?
2629 Salt Maker Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
Is 2629 Salt Maker Way currently offering any rent specials?
2629 Salt Maker Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2629 Salt Maker Way pet-friendly?
No, 2629 Salt Maker Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2629 Salt Maker Way offer parking?
No, 2629 Salt Maker Way does not offer parking.
Does 2629 Salt Maker Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2629 Salt Maker Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2629 Salt Maker Way have a pool?
No, 2629 Salt Maker Way does not have a pool.
Does 2629 Salt Maker Way have accessible units?
No, 2629 Salt Maker Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2629 Salt Maker Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2629 Salt Maker Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2629 Salt Maker Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2629 Salt Maker Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068
Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District