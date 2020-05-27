2629 Salt Maker Way

Amenities

What a beautiful home in Little Elm - This darling home is receiving all new flooring throughout. The make ready is still in progress and we are doing quite a bit. The flooring will be luxury wood vinyl plank and new carpet in the bedrooms. The yard is a great size with an opened patio. It is fenced with a wood fence.



We require a separate application per adult, $45 each. All deposits are due within 48 hrs of approval. Must include a copy of each applicants valid photo identification, most recent pay statements (last 30 days). An administrative fee of $250, in addition to 1st months rent must be paid in order to receive keys upon move in.



(RLNE5459335)