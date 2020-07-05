2624 Pine Trail Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Stunning open floor plan in a stellar location. This gorgeous home features 4 spacious bedroom, 3.1 bathroom, 2 living area, 2 dinning area and a bonus game room area plus a theater room. The dinning room and living area of this house are just off the kitchen for well balanced entertaining of your daily guests. Home have been maintained superiorly, showing owners pride throughout. This is a very special home that is move in ready for the next family to enjoy and adore. Come have a look and see it for your self!