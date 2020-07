Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

BRAND NEW RENOVATIONS WHICH INCLUDE ALL NEW CARPET UPSTAIRS AND ENTIRE HOME PAINTED. Come view this stunning 5 bedroom home in the coveted Little Elm ISD! Notable features include a cul-de-sac community with sizeable bedrooms, large walk-in closet in the master bedroom and spacious fenced backyard. Come see this property before it's too late!