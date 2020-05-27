2608 Misty Harbor Drive

Amenities
Recent HVAC will keep your utility bills low! Hardwood and ceramic tile flooring, ceiling fans, nickel fixtures and 2” blinds through-out. Security system and fireplace in the family room. Eat-in kitchen has granite countertops, built-in microwave, walk-in pantry and access to large fenced backyard. All bedrooms have walk-in closets. Master bathroom has granite vanity. Outside has fenced backyard and open patio. Robinson Ridge HOA amenities include a community pool, park and playground.