All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 2608 Misty Harbor Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
2608 Misty Harbor Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:31 AM

2608 Misty Harbor Drive

2608 Misty Harbor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2608 Misty Harbor Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Recent HVAC will keep your utility bills low! Hardwood and ceramic tile flooring, ceiling fans, nickel fixtures and 2” blinds through-out. Security system and fireplace in the family room. Eat-in kitchen has granite countertops, built-in microwave, walk-in pantry and access to large fenced backyard. All bedrooms have walk-in closets. Master bathroom has granite vanity. Outside has fenced backyard and open patio. Robinson Ridge HOA amenities include a community pool, park and playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2608 Misty Harbor Drive have any available units?
2608 Misty Harbor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2608 Misty Harbor Drive have?
Some of 2608 Misty Harbor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2608 Misty Harbor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2608 Misty Harbor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2608 Misty Harbor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2608 Misty Harbor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2608 Misty Harbor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2608 Misty Harbor Drive offers parking.
Does 2608 Misty Harbor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2608 Misty Harbor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2608 Misty Harbor Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2608 Misty Harbor Drive has a pool.
Does 2608 Misty Harbor Drive have accessible units?
No, 2608 Misty Harbor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2608 Misty Harbor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2608 Misty Harbor Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2608 Misty Harbor Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2608 Misty Harbor Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068
Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District