2605 Red Spruce Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

OPEN FLOOR PLAN,NAIL DOWN HAND SCRAPED HARDWOODS AT ENTRY, EXTENDED ENTRY AND LIVING AREA, ROUNDED CORNERS THROUGHOUT, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN, 42 INCH CABINETS, PLANTATION SHUTTERS, 8 FT PRIVACY FENCE, HIGH EFFICIENCY PURE-ON AC UNIT, TILE IN ALL WET AREAS, HUGE 4TH BEDROOM CAN BE FLEX SPACE (STUDY, GAME, MEDIA, OR KIDS RETREAT), UPDATED FIXTURES AND HARDWARE, BEST OF ALL EXEMPLARY FRISCO ISD! SMALL DOGS ARE WELCOME. PHOTOS ARE FROM THE PREVIOUS LISTING, ACTUAL COLORS OF WALLS AND DECOR MAY BE DIFFERENT.