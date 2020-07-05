All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:18 AM

2601 Waterdance Drive

2601 Waterdance Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2601 Waterdance Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
STUNNING SINGLE-STORY IN FRISCO ISD! Energy efficient 2012 Home has 3 Bedroom 2 Bath & Study. Prepare meals in the gourmet island kitchen showcasing granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & butler’s pantry for extra
storage! The spacious family room is open to the kitchen making it a great home for
entertaining. Generously sized Master Bedroom with extended space that can be used as
a sitting area, nursery, gym, or easily convert to a 4th bedroom. Brand New Roof (2018), Brand
New upgraded carpets, oil rubbed bronze fixtures, and ring doorbell. Awesome location
just minutes from Tollway & 380 with so many neighborhood amenities within vicinity, community pools, Lake Lewisville, shopping and restaurants!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2601 Waterdance Drive have any available units?
2601 Waterdance Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2601 Waterdance Drive have?
Some of 2601 Waterdance Drive's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2601 Waterdance Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2601 Waterdance Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 Waterdance Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2601 Waterdance Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2601 Waterdance Drive offer parking?
No, 2601 Waterdance Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2601 Waterdance Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2601 Waterdance Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 Waterdance Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2601 Waterdance Drive has a pool.
Does 2601 Waterdance Drive have accessible units?
No, 2601 Waterdance Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 Waterdance Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2601 Waterdance Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2601 Waterdance Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2601 Waterdance Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

