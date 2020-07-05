2601 Waterdance Drive

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel gym pool extra storage

STUNNING SINGLE-STORY IN FRISCO ISD! Energy efficient 2012 Home has 3 Bedroom 2 Bath & Study. Prepare meals in the gourmet island kitchen showcasing granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & butler’s pantry for extra

storage! The spacious family room is open to the kitchen making it a great home for

entertaining. Generously sized Master Bedroom with extended space that can be used as

a sitting area, nursery, gym, or easily convert to a 4th bedroom. Brand New Roof (2018), Brand

New upgraded carpets, oil rubbed bronze fixtures, and ring doorbell. Awesome location

just minutes from Tollway & 380 with so many neighborhood amenities within vicinity, community pools, Lake Lewisville, shopping and restaurants!

