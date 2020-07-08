All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated May 15 2020 at 4:28 AM

2477 Marlin

2477 Marlin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2477 Marlin Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
pool
garage
Meticulously maintained and freshly painted home in FRISCO ISD. Gorgeous kitchen with rich cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, opens up to to an eat in kitchen and family room with wall of windows and a cozy fireplace.
Main floor has a and a guest bedroom, family room, kitchen, breakfast room and Formal areas as well.
Upstairs has an AWESOME game room, media area, HUGE master suite and 2 more bedrooms and shared bathroom.
Covered patio and large yard. Neighborhood pool, park, pond and walking trail. Landlord pays for HOA dues.
Pets case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2477 Marlin have any available units?
2477 Marlin doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2477 Marlin have?
Some of 2477 Marlin's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2477 Marlin currently offering any rent specials?
2477 Marlin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2477 Marlin pet-friendly?
Yes, 2477 Marlin is pet friendly.
Does 2477 Marlin offer parking?
Yes, 2477 Marlin offers parking.
Does 2477 Marlin have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2477 Marlin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2477 Marlin have a pool?
Yes, 2477 Marlin has a pool.
Does 2477 Marlin have accessible units?
No, 2477 Marlin does not have accessible units.
Does 2477 Marlin have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2477 Marlin has units with dishwashers.
Does 2477 Marlin have units with air conditioning?
No, 2477 Marlin does not have units with air conditioning.

