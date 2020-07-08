2477 Marlin

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking pool garage

Meticulously maintained and freshly painted home in FRISCO ISD. Gorgeous kitchen with rich cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, opens up to to an eat in kitchen and family room with wall of windows and a cozy fireplace.

Main floor has a and a guest bedroom, family room, kitchen, breakfast room and Formal areas as well.

Upstairs has an AWESOME game room, media area, HUGE master suite and 2 more bedrooms and shared bathroom.

Covered patio and large yard. Neighborhood pool, park, pond and walking trail. Landlord pays for HOA dues.

Pets case by case.