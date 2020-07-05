All apartments in Little Elm
Little Elm, TX
2433 Graystone Drive
Last updated March 28 2020 at 1:21 AM

2433 Graystone Drive

2433 Graystone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2433 Graystone Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful, move-in ready home situated on a large lot in Wynfield Farms. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath features a spacious open floor plan that's perfect for entertaining. Preparing home-cooked meals in the updated kitchen will be a breeze with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and island. The inviting living area is highlighted by a charming brick fireplace and wall of windows which allows natural light to flow throughout the first floor. Private master suite is conveniently situated downstairs with 3 good sized bedrooms up plus game room. Enjoy BBQ's and playing outdoors in the Texas sized backyard. Don't miss this gorgeous home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2433 Graystone Drive have any available units?
2433 Graystone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2433 Graystone Drive have?
Some of 2433 Graystone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2433 Graystone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2433 Graystone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2433 Graystone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2433 Graystone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2433 Graystone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2433 Graystone Drive offers parking.
Does 2433 Graystone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2433 Graystone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2433 Graystone Drive have a pool?
No, 2433 Graystone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2433 Graystone Drive have accessible units?
No, 2433 Graystone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2433 Graystone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2433 Graystone Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2433 Graystone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2433 Graystone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

