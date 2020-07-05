2433 Graystone Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful, move-in ready home situated on a large lot in Wynfield Farms. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath features a spacious open floor plan that's perfect for entertaining. Preparing home-cooked meals in the updated kitchen will be a breeze with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and island. The inviting living area is highlighted by a charming brick fireplace and wall of windows which allows natural light to flow throughout the first floor. Private master suite is conveniently situated downstairs with 3 good sized bedrooms up plus game room. Enjoy BBQ's and playing outdoors in the Texas sized backyard. Don't miss this gorgeous home