Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

FRISCO SCHOOLS! Location is Excellent!Just Minutes from Lake Lewisville. The Star in Frisco, Little Elm Beach, Downtown Frisco,, Malls, movies, restaurants, Legacy Park, and More! Easy access to DNT and 35. This is a Impeccable one story home in, that offers so much natural lighting. This is a well maintained home offers an open and desirable floor plan,