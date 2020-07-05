All apartments in Little Elm
Little Elm, TX
2348 Bradford Pear Drive
2348 Bradford Pear Drive

Little Elm
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Accessible Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

2348 Bradford Pear Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
**RENOVATED HOME FOR LEASE IN DESIRABLE VILLAGES OF WOODLAKE** Move in ready! Prepare to be impressed with the many major upgrades! Gorgeous laminate flooring, carpet in bedrooms, quartz counter tops, light fixtures, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, neutral paint inside & out. Open concept floor plan with large living area and dinning area that opens to the spacious kitchen with pantry. Separate utility room. Large master bedroom located at back of home with private bathroom suite and HUGE WIC! Nice sized secondary bedrooms. Great sized backyard. Community has swimming pool, playground, trails and more. Looking for that great rental home that is priced right and a perfect 10 -

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2348 Bradford Pear Drive have any available units?
2348 Bradford Pear Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2348 Bradford Pear Drive have?
Some of 2348 Bradford Pear Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2348 Bradford Pear Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2348 Bradford Pear Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2348 Bradford Pear Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2348 Bradford Pear Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2348 Bradford Pear Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2348 Bradford Pear Drive offers parking.
Does 2348 Bradford Pear Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2348 Bradford Pear Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2348 Bradford Pear Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2348 Bradford Pear Drive has a pool.
Does 2348 Bradford Pear Drive have accessible units?
No, 2348 Bradford Pear Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2348 Bradford Pear Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2348 Bradford Pear Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2348 Bradford Pear Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2348 Bradford Pear Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

