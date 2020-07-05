2348 Bradford Pear Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool

**RENOVATED HOME FOR LEASE IN DESIRABLE VILLAGES OF WOODLAKE** Move in ready! Prepare to be impressed with the many major upgrades! Gorgeous laminate flooring, carpet in bedrooms, quartz counter tops, light fixtures, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, neutral paint inside & out. Open concept floor plan with large living area and dinning area that opens to the spacious kitchen with pantry. Separate utility room. Large master bedroom located at back of home with private bathroom suite and HUGE WIC! Nice sized secondary bedrooms. Great sized backyard. Community has swimming pool, playground, trails and more. Looking for that great rental home that is priced right and a perfect 10 -