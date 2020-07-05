All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated July 18 2019 at 12:32 AM

2308 Fountain Gate Drive

2308 Fountain Gate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2308 Fountain Gate Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
game room
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Exceptional home in the Enclave at Lakeview Sunset subdivision! Upon entry, find wood flooring throughout the home to an open and bright family room with a fireplace. Cook a fantastic meal in the large kitchen with granite counter tops, a plethora of cabinets, gas cook top and a separate coffee bar! The breakfast room opens to the large backyard with a deck. Guests will enjoy their downstairs suite. Upstairs, find the master, with a huge walk in closet and separate vanities, a game room and larger bedrooms that provide lots of room for entertainment, then rest. Community pool and lake nearby. Do not let this one slip away!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2308 Fountain Gate Drive have any available units?
2308 Fountain Gate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2308 Fountain Gate Drive have?
Some of 2308 Fountain Gate Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2308 Fountain Gate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2308 Fountain Gate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2308 Fountain Gate Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2308 Fountain Gate Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2308 Fountain Gate Drive offer parking?
No, 2308 Fountain Gate Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2308 Fountain Gate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2308 Fountain Gate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2308 Fountain Gate Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2308 Fountain Gate Drive has a pool.
Does 2308 Fountain Gate Drive have accessible units?
No, 2308 Fountain Gate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2308 Fountain Gate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2308 Fountain Gate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2308 Fountain Gate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2308 Fountain Gate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

