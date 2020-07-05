2308 Fountain Gate Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities coffee bar game room pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Exceptional home in the Enclave at Lakeview Sunset subdivision! Upon entry, find wood flooring throughout the home to an open and bright family room with a fireplace. Cook a fantastic meal in the large kitchen with granite counter tops, a plethora of cabinets, gas cook top and a separate coffee bar! The breakfast room opens to the large backyard with a deck. Guests will enjoy their downstairs suite. Upstairs, find the master, with a huge walk in closet and separate vanities, a game room and larger bedrooms that provide lots of room for entertainment, then rest. Community pool and lake nearby. Do not let this one slip away!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.