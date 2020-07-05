All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2300 Dogwood Drive

2300 Dogwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2300 Dogwood Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful property in the heart of Little Elm offering 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, study and formal dining room. Monthly rent includes yard maintenance and 2 pets are allowed w owner approval. Wood floors throughout with tile in bathrooms, utility room and kitchen. Large backyard with privacy fence, energy efficient windows, newer water heater, along with 8 x 10 storage shed. Interior of home has been freshly painted with grey neutral tones. Enjoy all the community features this property has to offer and close proximity to shopping, schools and easy access to highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 Dogwood Drive have any available units?
2300 Dogwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2300 Dogwood Drive have?
Some of 2300 Dogwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 Dogwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2300 Dogwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 Dogwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2300 Dogwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2300 Dogwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2300 Dogwood Drive offers parking.
Does 2300 Dogwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2300 Dogwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 Dogwood Drive have a pool?
No, 2300 Dogwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2300 Dogwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2300 Dogwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 Dogwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2300 Dogwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2300 Dogwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2300 Dogwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

