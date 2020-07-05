2300 Dogwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful property in the heart of Little Elm offering 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, study and formal dining room. Monthly rent includes yard maintenance and 2 pets are allowed w owner approval. Wood floors throughout with tile in bathrooms, utility room and kitchen. Large backyard with privacy fence, energy efficient windows, newer water heater, along with 8 x 10 storage shed. Interior of home has been freshly painted with grey neutral tones. Enjoy all the community features this property has to offer and close proximity to shopping, schools and easy access to highways.