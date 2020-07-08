229 Northwood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly game room parking garage

LAKESIDE LIFESTYLE!! Vacant and ready for new tenants, Fresh new Paint 2 Story house with Game Room. Living room with high ceiling and cozy fireplace. Kitchen with granite countertop and tons of cabinet space. Spacious Master Bedroom, master bath with double sink, bathtub and separate shower. Beautiful wood floor throughout the first floor living area and master. Large Backyard in a Fantastic Lakeside Community with plenty of opportunities for outdoor activity. NO pet over 40lbs, pets are case by case. House is vacant now, easy to show.