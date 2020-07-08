All apartments in Little Elm
229 Northwood Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:32 AM

229 Northwood Drive

229 Northwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

229 Northwood Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
LAKESIDE LIFESTYLE!! Vacant and ready for new tenants, Fresh new Paint 2 Story house with Game Room. Living room with high ceiling and cozy fireplace. Kitchen with granite countertop and tons of cabinet space. Spacious Master Bedroom, master bath with double sink, bathtub and separate shower. Beautiful wood floor throughout the first floor living area and master. Large Backyard in a Fantastic Lakeside Community with plenty of opportunities for outdoor activity. NO pet over 40lbs, pets are case by case. House is vacant now, easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 Northwood Drive have any available units?
229 Northwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 229 Northwood Drive have?
Some of 229 Northwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 Northwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
229 Northwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 Northwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 229 Northwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 229 Northwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 229 Northwood Drive offers parking.
Does 229 Northwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 229 Northwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 Northwood Drive have a pool?
No, 229 Northwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 229 Northwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 229 Northwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 229 Northwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 229 Northwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 229 Northwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 229 Northwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

