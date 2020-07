Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Laminate floor over all bedrooms and living area. Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home nice large living room. Brick wood-burning fireplace. Master bedroom has nice walk in closet. Backyard has a nice open patio and large backyard grass area - great for summer grilling! Custom lights in living room and kitchen. Community has a pool and playground! Tenant is moving now. One hour notice before showing. Show time avaiable 10AM-7PM.