Beautiful Highland home with great curb appeal, nice landscape, and brick with rock elevation. Amazing kitchen features granite counter tops, tumbled marble backsplash, island, tons of cabinets. Open floor plan, split bedrooms and formal dining could be used as a study. Spacious master. Frisco schools. Oversized 20x24 garage! Refrigerator included if desired. Yard Service provided by Landlord. A must see. Existing pictures are being reused from the previous listing.