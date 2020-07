Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

BEAUTIFUL well maintained single story 3 BR & 2BA home with green belt and a view to the lake Lewisville +This home is move-in ready with spacious family room, formal dining, wood cabinet with flagstone patio and pergola +Over sized master bedroom with WIC, separate shower and garden tub in Master bath +Visit this property and you will fall in love!!