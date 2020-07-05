All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2116 Woodhaven Drive

2116 Woodhaven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2116 Woodhaven Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WOW! Stunning 4 BR 2.5 bath home in sought after Lakewood Estates! Award-Winning Little Elm ISD! Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, spacious bedrooms, custom fireplace, custom wood grain ceramic tile, floor to ceiling windows, and much much more! Updated kitchen with granite countertops, backsplash, custom cabinets, and breakfast bar. Downstairs master bedroom with 3 bedrooms and playroom upstairs! HUGE master bathroom with dual sinks, jetted tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet! New Roof, downspouts, and gutters! HUGE backyard with open patio great for entertaining! Close to excellent schools, shopping, and Lake Lewisville! Refrigerator and washer and dryer will come with the rental! MUST SEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2116 Woodhaven Drive have any available units?
2116 Woodhaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2116 Woodhaven Drive have?
Some of 2116 Woodhaven Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2116 Woodhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2116 Woodhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2116 Woodhaven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2116 Woodhaven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2116 Woodhaven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2116 Woodhaven Drive offers parking.
Does 2116 Woodhaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2116 Woodhaven Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2116 Woodhaven Drive have a pool?
No, 2116 Woodhaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2116 Woodhaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 2116 Woodhaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2116 Woodhaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2116 Woodhaven Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2116 Woodhaven Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2116 Woodhaven Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

