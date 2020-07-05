2116 Woodhaven Drive

Amenities

WOW! Stunning 4 BR 2.5 bath home in sought after Lakewood Estates! Award-Winning Little Elm ISD! Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, spacious bedrooms, custom fireplace, custom wood grain ceramic tile, floor to ceiling windows, and much much more! Updated kitchen with granite countertops, backsplash, custom cabinets, and breakfast bar. Downstairs master bedroom with 3 bedrooms and playroom upstairs! HUGE master bathroom with dual sinks, jetted tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet! New Roof, downspouts, and gutters! HUGE backyard with open patio great for entertaining! Close to excellent schools, shopping, and Lake Lewisville! Refrigerator and washer and dryer will come with the rental! MUST SEE!!