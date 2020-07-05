Great Updated 5 Bed-2.5 Bath home in the quiet neighborhood with recent updates including wood-like flooring throughout downstairs and carpet throughout upstairs. New Granite Counter-top with a sparkling backslash. New paint and Ready to move in. New Roof installed in April 2017. Master Bedroom downstairs. Upstairs living can also be used as a game room. Large backyard for relaxation and close to highway 35. Conveniently located near major shopping centers. Elementary and Middle school in walkable distance to the house. Excellent opportunity to live in a pristine condition house.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2109 Sunny Side Drive have any available units?
2109 Sunny Side Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2109 Sunny Side Drive have?
Some of 2109 Sunny Side Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2109 Sunny Side Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2109 Sunny Side Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.