Little Elm, TX
2109 Sunny Side Drive
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:12 AM

2109 Sunny Side Drive

2109 Sunny Side Drive
Location

2109 Sunny Side Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Great Updated 5 Bed-2.5 Bath home in the quiet neighborhood with recent updates including wood-like flooring throughout downstairs and carpet throughout upstairs. New Granite Counter-top with a sparkling backslash. New paint and Ready to move in. New Roof installed in April 2017. Master Bedroom downstairs. Upstairs living can also be used as a game room. Large backyard for relaxation and close to highway 35. Conveniently located near major shopping centers. Elementary and Middle school in walkable distance to the house. Excellent opportunity to live in a pristine condition house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2109 Sunny Side Drive have any available units?
2109 Sunny Side Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2109 Sunny Side Drive have?
Some of 2109 Sunny Side Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2109 Sunny Side Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2109 Sunny Side Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 Sunny Side Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2109 Sunny Side Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2109 Sunny Side Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2109 Sunny Side Drive offers parking.
Does 2109 Sunny Side Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2109 Sunny Side Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 Sunny Side Drive have a pool?
No, 2109 Sunny Side Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2109 Sunny Side Drive have accessible units?
No, 2109 Sunny Side Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 Sunny Side Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2109 Sunny Side Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2109 Sunny Side Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2109 Sunny Side Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

