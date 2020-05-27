2084 Royal Acres Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

This Newly renovated Move -In Ready home is perfectly located in the charming Little Elm neighborhood. Great floor plans with 2 over sized living area, one with a wood burning fire place and an open large eat in kitchen with new granite counter top.This home features a large master bedroom with a walk in closet and bathroom with garden tub and separate shower .Four over sized bedrooms with 2.5 bathrooms that has newly installed counter tops.New wood flooring downstairs along with new carpeting upstairs. This house would welcome you with the smell of fresh paint all around the house. A relaxing Large yard with covered patio, perfect for a great family entertainment. *A must come see house, before it's gone*