Little Elm, TX
2084 Royal Acres Trail
Last updated August 9 2019 at 10:41 AM

2084 Royal Acres Trail

2084 Royal Acres Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2084 Royal Acres Trail, Little Elm, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This Newly renovated Move -In Ready home is perfectly located in the charming Little Elm neighborhood. Great floor plans with 2 over sized living area, one with a wood burning fire place and an open large eat in kitchen with new granite counter top.This home features a large master bedroom with a walk in closet and bathroom with garden tub and separate shower .Four over sized bedrooms with 2.5 bathrooms that has newly installed counter tops.New wood flooring downstairs along with new carpeting upstairs. This house would welcome you with the smell of fresh paint all around the house. A relaxing Large yard with covered patio, perfect for a great family entertainment. *A must come see house, before it's gone*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

