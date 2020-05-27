2055 SUNDOWN

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court game room parking pool garage

Beautiful custom stone brick home, bright and open. High ceiling, crown molding, new hand scraped laminate floors in all rooms, new paint, granite countertop and high scale cabinet, huge game room upstairs, covered patio and big yard. New AC and water heater 2 years old, new driveway, new fence. 4 community pools, 2 ponds and a lake, walking distance to elementary school, high school and community park with pool, water park, picnic area, basketball court, roller rink, soccer field, softball field. Conveniently located at Eldorado and 423, with shopping and restaurants nearby.