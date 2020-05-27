All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated May 11 2019 at 1:57 AM

2055 SUNDOWN

2055 Sundown Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2055 Sundown Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
game room
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful custom stone brick home, bright and open. High ceiling, crown molding, new hand scraped laminate floors in all rooms, new paint, granite countertop and high scale cabinet, huge game room upstairs, covered patio and big yard. New AC and water heater 2 years old, new driveway, new fence. 4 community pools, 2 ponds and a lake, walking distance to elementary school, high school and community park with pool, water park, picnic area, basketball court, roller rink, soccer field, softball field. Conveniently located at Eldorado and 423, with shopping and restaurants nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2055 SUNDOWN have any available units?
2055 SUNDOWN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2055 SUNDOWN have?
Some of 2055 SUNDOWN's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2055 SUNDOWN currently offering any rent specials?
2055 SUNDOWN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2055 SUNDOWN pet-friendly?
No, 2055 SUNDOWN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2055 SUNDOWN offer parking?
Yes, 2055 SUNDOWN offers parking.
Does 2055 SUNDOWN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2055 SUNDOWN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2055 SUNDOWN have a pool?
Yes, 2055 SUNDOWN has a pool.
Does 2055 SUNDOWN have accessible units?
No, 2055 SUNDOWN does not have accessible units.
Does 2055 SUNDOWN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2055 SUNDOWN has units with dishwashers.
Does 2055 SUNDOWN have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2055 SUNDOWN has units with air conditioning.

