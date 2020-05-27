All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

201 East Eldorado Parkway

201 Eldorado Pkwy
Location

201 Eldorado Pkwy, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
game room
pool
pool table
online portal
1 East Eldorado Parkway Apt #1208, Little Elm, TX 75068 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dawn Phipps, Dash, (469) 570-9994. Available from: 01/29/2019. No pets allowed. Boasting over sixty miles of shoreline, Little Elm is a picturesque place to call home. Nestled on the northeastern portion of Lewisville Lake, it is an ideal location for work or play. With over nine different floor plans to choose from, our apartment community offers something for everyone. With a wide variety of amenities ranging from a billiards/game room to a Starbucks Coffee Bar. Our resort-style pool is a great spot to spend a sunny afternoon. The on-site fitness center is a convenient place to exercise without going far from your apartment. One important aspect that anyone looking for apartments in Little Elm, TX should consider is the ease in which they can interact with our management team. rest assured, your satisfaction is our priority. Easily pay rent or schedule apartment maintenance through our easy-to-use online portal. Our Little Elm, TX apartments are managed by a knowledgeable team that is eager to assist residents whenever possible. Call tody to start yor Lake Front Living! [ Published 6-Feb-19 / ID 2795315 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 East Eldorado Parkway have any available units?
201 East Eldorado Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 201 East Eldorado Parkway have?
Some of 201 East Eldorado Parkway's amenities include gym, pool, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 East Eldorado Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
201 East Eldorado Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 East Eldorado Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 201 East Eldorado Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 201 East Eldorado Parkway offer parking?
No, 201 East Eldorado Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 201 East Eldorado Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 East Eldorado Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 East Eldorado Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 201 East Eldorado Parkway has a pool.
Does 201 East Eldorado Parkway have accessible units?
No, 201 East Eldorado Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 201 East Eldorado Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 East Eldorado Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 East Eldorado Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 East Eldorado Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.

