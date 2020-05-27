201 East Eldorado Parkway

Amenities

1 East Eldorado Parkway Apt #1208, Little Elm, TX 75068 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dawn Phipps, Dash, (469) 570-9994. Available from: 01/29/2019. No pets allowed. Boasting over sixty miles of shoreline, Little Elm is a picturesque place to call home. Nestled on the northeastern portion of Lewisville Lake, it is an ideal location for work or play. With over nine different floor plans to choose from, our apartment community offers something for everyone. With a wide variety of amenities ranging from a billiards/game room to a Starbucks Coffee Bar. Our resort-style pool is a great spot to spend a sunny afternoon. The on-site fitness center is a convenient place to exercise without going far from your apartment. One important aspect that anyone looking for apartments in Little Elm, TX should consider is the ease in which they can interact with our management team. rest assured, your satisfaction is our priority. Easily pay rent or schedule apartment maintenance through our easy-to-use online portal. Our Little Elm, TX apartments are managed by a knowledgeable team that is eager to assist residents whenever possible. Call tody to start yor Lake Front Living! [ Published 6-Feb-19 / ID 2795315 ]