Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage gym pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Energy efficient 4 bedroom home with stunning views of adjacent greenbelt from living room, master bedroom bay window, and back yard. Ctile in wet areas,SS appliances and granite countertops. High school and elementary in the neighborhood. Four community pools and gym included. Easy access to Denton on 380 and Little Elm&Hwy 121 via 423 .