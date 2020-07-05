1905 Caddo Street

Amenities

Cute and ready for your move in! Fantastic looking Pergo flooring in the living room, kitchen, dining, den and hallways. Carpet in the bedrooms. Full appliance package in the kitchen with smooth black top range and oven, dishwasher, microwave with vented hood. Big Kenmore refrigerator with ice maker. Wood burning fireplace in the den. 2 inch faux wood blinds and some custom draperies. 2 car garage with opener. Full size laundry room off the bedrooms. Beautiful backyard with trumpet vines growing on trellises on the fence. Giant patio with stamped concrete for your backyard enjoyment. Lawn has sprinkler system too. Brand new HVAC system. Community pool and playground. Don't miss this opportunity. Show it now!