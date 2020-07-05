All apartments in Little Elm
Little Elm, TX
1905 Caddo Street
1905 Caddo Street

1905 Caddo Street · No Longer Available
Location

1905 Caddo Street, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Cute and ready for your move in! Fantastic looking Pergo flooring in the living room, kitchen, dining, den and hallways. Carpet in the bedrooms. Full appliance package in the kitchen with smooth black top range and oven, dishwasher, microwave with vented hood. Big Kenmore refrigerator with ice maker. Wood burning fireplace in the den. 2 inch faux wood blinds and some custom draperies. 2 car garage with opener. Full size laundry room off the bedrooms. Beautiful backyard with trumpet vines growing on trellises on the fence. Giant patio with stamped concrete for your backyard enjoyment. Lawn has sprinkler system too. Brand new HVAC system. Community pool and playground. Don't miss this opportunity. Show it now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 Caddo Street have any available units?
1905 Caddo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 1905 Caddo Street have?
Some of 1905 Caddo Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 Caddo Street currently offering any rent specials?
1905 Caddo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 Caddo Street pet-friendly?
No, 1905 Caddo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 1905 Caddo Street offer parking?
Yes, 1905 Caddo Street offers parking.
Does 1905 Caddo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1905 Caddo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 Caddo Street have a pool?
Yes, 1905 Caddo Street has a pool.
Does 1905 Caddo Street have accessible units?
No, 1905 Caddo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 Caddo Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1905 Caddo Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1905 Caddo Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1905 Caddo Street has units with air conditioning.

