Last updated April 12 2019 at 5:30 PM

1612 Dragonback Pass

Location

1612 Dragonback Pass, Little Elm, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Super Cute. Super clean home with large living area open to the dining and kitchen. The large master bedroom has an impressive 10x10 master closet. Hardwood in living and hallway with plush carpet in the bedrooms. Relax in the privacy of your back yard under a 12 x 20 covered patio--great for those family gatherings and barbeques.
Close proximity to major roads. Enjoy the small town charm of Little Elm with over 66 miles on the shoreline of Lake Lewisville.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1612 Dragonback Pass have any available units?
1612 Dragonback Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 1612 Dragonback Pass have?
Some of 1612 Dragonback Pass's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1612 Dragonback Pass currently offering any rent specials?
1612 Dragonback Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1612 Dragonback Pass pet-friendly?
No, 1612 Dragonback Pass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 1612 Dragonback Pass offer parking?
Yes, 1612 Dragonback Pass offers parking.
Does 1612 Dragonback Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1612 Dragonback Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1612 Dragonback Pass have a pool?
No, 1612 Dragonback Pass does not have a pool.
Does 1612 Dragonback Pass have accessible units?
No, 1612 Dragonback Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 1612 Dragonback Pass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1612 Dragonback Pass has units with dishwashers.
Does 1612 Dragonback Pass have units with air conditioning?
No, 1612 Dragonback Pass does not have units with air conditioning.

