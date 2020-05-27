Super Cute. Super clean home with large living area open to the dining and kitchen. The large master bedroom has an impressive 10x10 master closet. Hardwood in living and hallway with plush carpet in the bedrooms. Relax in the privacy of your back yard under a 12 x 20 covered patio--great for those family gatherings and barbeques. Close proximity to major roads. Enjoy the small town charm of Little Elm with over 66 miles on the shoreline of Lake Lewisville.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1612 Dragonback Pass have any available units?
1612 Dragonback Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 1612 Dragonback Pass have?
Some of 1612 Dragonback Pass's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1612 Dragonback Pass currently offering any rent specials?
1612 Dragonback Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.