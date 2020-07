Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage. Great open space throughout home. Large living, dining and kitchen area have views to the backyard. Laundry and half bath are on first floor. Upstairs includes small loft or living area. Great size backyard with storage shed. Lake is just down the street for boating and fishing.