1541 Fieldstone Drive

Amenities
Beautifully remodeled home for rent in Wynfield Farms community in Little Elm! The 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms home also has a study that can be turned into a fourth bedroom. The master suite is spacious and connected bathroom has double sinks, a glass shower, and tub. The kitchen is a great size with a large, shelved pantry. The house is freshly painted inside and out. Playground included in the backyard, but can be removed upon request. The home is pet-friendly with a great backyard and the neighborhood provides a community pool and walking trails. Local elementary school and the lake are in walking distance! Perfect home suitable for anyone who wants the Texas suburbs dream!