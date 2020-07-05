All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 1441 Puerto Lago Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
1441 Puerto Lago Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1441 Puerto Lago Drive

1441 Puerto Lago Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1441 Puerto Lago Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
volleyball court
1441 Puerto Lago Drive Available 03/31/19 Move-in Ready Updated Home in Little Elm. Walking Distance to High School! Don't Miss Out - This 4 Bedroom house is updated and move in ready. Has new roof and gutters new AC core. 3 of the bedrooms have huge walk in closets. Updated granite and undermount sink in Kitchen, new laminate wood floors and carpet and freshly painted Interior. Huge back yard with 2 mature trees providing a nice shade.

Walking distance to High School and only a mile from the Elementary School. Less than 10 minutes from Little Elm Park with Boat Ramp to Lake Lewisville, Beach, Playground, Amphitheater and Sand Volleyball. Property will not last long!

Contact Neal today!
Text/Call (469) 249-0585

(RLNE4578343)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1441 Puerto Lago Drive have any available units?
1441 Puerto Lago Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 1441 Puerto Lago Drive have?
Some of 1441 Puerto Lago Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1441 Puerto Lago Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1441 Puerto Lago Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1441 Puerto Lago Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1441 Puerto Lago Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1441 Puerto Lago Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1441 Puerto Lago Drive offers parking.
Does 1441 Puerto Lago Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1441 Puerto Lago Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1441 Puerto Lago Drive have a pool?
No, 1441 Puerto Lago Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1441 Puerto Lago Drive have accessible units?
No, 1441 Puerto Lago Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1441 Puerto Lago Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1441 Puerto Lago Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1441 Puerto Lago Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1441 Puerto Lago Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068
Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District