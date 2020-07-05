Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly volleyball court

1441 Puerto Lago Drive Available 03/31/19 Move-in Ready Updated Home in Little Elm. Walking Distance to High School! Don't Miss Out - This 4 Bedroom house is updated and move in ready. Has new roof and gutters new AC core. 3 of the bedrooms have huge walk in closets. Updated granite and undermount sink in Kitchen, new laminate wood floors and carpet and freshly painted Interior. Huge back yard with 2 mature trees providing a nice shade.



Walking distance to High School and only a mile from the Elementary School. Less than 10 minutes from Little Elm Park with Boat Ramp to Lake Lewisville, Beach, Playground, Amphitheater and Sand Volleyball. Property will not last long!



(RLNE4578343)