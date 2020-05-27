1413 Waterford Drive

Amenities
MOVE-IN READY! Immaculate and well-maintained single story home residing in a terrific neighborhood with community pool, playground, walking trails, and more! Fresh paint throughout, new granite countertops, and new faucets. Plush carpeting and gorgeous wood-look ceramic tiling. Ideal split bedroom plan within walking distance to the elementary school and Little Elm Athletic Complex! Generous room sizes and large, open floor plan. Don't miss out on this terrific opportunity to lease! Total pet deposit is $500; $250 of that is non-refundable. SMALL PETS ONLY - allowed on case by case basis!