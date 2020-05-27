All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated July 19 2019 at 3:16 AM

1413 Waterford Drive

1413 Waterford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1413 Waterford Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE-IN READY! Immaculate and well-maintained single story home residing in a terrific neighborhood with community pool, playground, walking trails, and more! Fresh paint throughout, new granite countertops, and new faucets. Plush carpeting and gorgeous wood-look ceramic tiling. Ideal split bedroom plan within walking distance to the elementary school and Little Elm Athletic Complex! Generous room sizes and large, open floor plan. Don't miss out on this terrific opportunity to lease! Total pet deposit is $500; $250 of that is non-refundable. SMALL PETS ONLY - allowed on case by case basis!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1413 Waterford Drive have any available units?
1413 Waterford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 1413 Waterford Drive have?
Some of 1413 Waterford Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1413 Waterford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1413 Waterford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 Waterford Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1413 Waterford Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1413 Waterford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1413 Waterford Drive offers parking.
Does 1413 Waterford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1413 Waterford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 Waterford Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1413 Waterford Drive has a pool.
Does 1413 Waterford Drive have accessible units?
No, 1413 Waterford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 Waterford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1413 Waterford Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1413 Waterford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1413 Waterford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

