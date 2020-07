Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace extra storage microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4-2-2 duplex close to work, shopping and schools. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances with a spacious breakfast bar adjacent to the dining area. Carpet in all bedrooms with additional storage in two of the upstairs bedrooms. Relax by the gas fire place during those chilly winter evenings. Interior of home was professionally cleaned and all rooms are freshly re-painted. What better way to start the new year, than in new surroundings?