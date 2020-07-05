1116 Shell Beach Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking playground garage

Great opportunity to lease in the highly sought after Shell Beach Subdivision. There is plenty to do as the property is centrally located. Take a bike ride over to the Little Elm Park or Cottonwood Creek Marina. Even the backyard gate leads outback to baseball fields and a playground.. Perfect setup for the family! This lovely 4 beds 2 bath plus office floor plan has wood flooring and tile throughout. No carpet! The living room has surround sound speakers installed for your entertainment and a fireplace. The kitchen has SS appliances, gas stove and walk in pantry. Covered patio outback is surrounded by mature trees and has a fire pit. Come see for yourself what this beauty has to offer.