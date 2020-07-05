1116 Shell Beach Drive

Amenities
Great opportunity to lease in the highly sought after Shell Beach Subdivision. There is plenty to do as the property is centrally located. Take a bike ride over to the Little Elm Park or Cottonwood Creek Marina. Even the backyard gate leads outback to baseball fields and a playground.. Perfect setup for the family! This lovely 4 beds 2 bath plus office floor plan has wood flooring and tile throughout. No carpet! The living room has surround sound speakers installed for your entertainment and a fireplace. The kitchen has SS appliances, gas stove and walk in pantry. Covered patio outback is surrounded by mature trees and has a fire pit. Come see for yourself what this beauty has to offer.