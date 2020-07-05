All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated June 30 2019 at 6:14 AM

1116 Shell Beach Drive

1116 Shell Beach Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1116 Shell Beach Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
playground
fire pit
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
playground
garage
Great opportunity to lease in the highly sought after Shell Beach Subdivision. There is plenty to do as the property is centrally located. Take a bike ride over to the Little Elm Park or Cottonwood Creek Marina. Even the backyard gate leads outback to baseball fields and a playground.. Perfect setup for the family! This lovely 4 beds 2 bath plus office floor plan has wood flooring and tile throughout. No carpet! The living room has surround sound speakers installed for your entertainment and a fireplace. The kitchen has SS appliances, gas stove and walk in pantry. Covered patio outback is surrounded by mature trees and has a fire pit. Come see for yourself what this beauty has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1116 Shell Beach Drive have any available units?
1116 Shell Beach Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 1116 Shell Beach Drive have?
Some of 1116 Shell Beach Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1116 Shell Beach Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1116 Shell Beach Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 Shell Beach Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1116 Shell Beach Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 1116 Shell Beach Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1116 Shell Beach Drive offers parking.
Does 1116 Shell Beach Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1116 Shell Beach Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 Shell Beach Drive have a pool?
No, 1116 Shell Beach Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1116 Shell Beach Drive have accessible units?
No, 1116 Shell Beach Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 Shell Beach Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1116 Shell Beach Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1116 Shell Beach Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1116 Shell Beach Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

