1112 Mist Flower Drive

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room pool

BEAUTIFUL TWO-STORY HOME with access to exemplary Frisco ISD +Nestled in a highly desirable location this home has study, formal dining and game room +Upgrades includes HW flooring, Granite Ctops and light fixtures +Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen offering stainless steel appliances, an island, pantry & with breakfast area +Spend time with the family in the huge family room with plenty of natural or end the day in the spacious master suite complete with a garden tub, separate shower & huge walk-in closet +Home comes with Washer,Dryer and Refrigerator + You will love this fun community complete with a pool and nearby parks to enjoy