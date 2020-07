Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home! This one story home is a gem of a find. Home features a 3-bedrooms, 2-bathrooms with 2-car front entry garage. Stainless steel chef's kitchen, Refrigerator, Monitored Alarm and a great covered patio in backyard. INCLUDED at $1,495 per month. Split bedroom floorplan. Huge master with master shower and tub. Large pantry and utility room. Large fenced backyard. Owner in process of making a few repairs but shows quite nicely as is.