Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

WELL KEPT HOME WITH VAULTED CEILINGS , SPACIOUS ENTRY WAY. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH SPLIT BEDROOMS. LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE AND LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT. GREAT SPACE FOR ENTERTAINING. KITCHEN OVERLOOKS FAMILY , DINING ROOM. MASTER BEDROOM HAS SEPARATE SHOWER and GARDEN TUB AND WALK IN CLOSET. CERAMIC TILE AND WOOD FLOORS. LITTLE ELM BOAT RAMP IS 2 MILES AWAY. BATHROOMS WITH NEW FIXTURES.Large REFRIGERATOR. SPACIOUS BACK YARD.