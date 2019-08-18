All apartments in Lantana
Lantana, TX
8728 James Drive
8728 James Drive

8728 James Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8728 James Drive, Lantana, TX 76226

Amenities

parking
fireplace
media room
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Beautiful 2 story with downstairs master. Enjoy some of the nicest DFW schools in the area, one of the nicest new neighborhoods in Lantana, where it's safe for the kids to run around outside. Great detail and built-ins, peach trees, persimmon trees, covered outdoor area. Spread out with your family in this beautiful 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath custom home. 4 bedrooms and theater room upstairs with extra living room for kids upstairs. Downstairs boasts an open living space centered around a limestone fireplace and huge island for gatherings. Well appointed dining room. Office in front of house away from the commotion for settling down to work. Contact Jeremy 469-420-0086

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8728 James Drive have any available units?
8728 James Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lantana, TX.
What amenities does 8728 James Drive have?
Some of 8728 James Drive's amenities include parking, fireplace, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8728 James Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8728 James Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8728 James Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8728 James Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lantana.
Does 8728 James Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8728 James Drive offers parking.
Does 8728 James Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8728 James Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8728 James Drive have a pool?
No, 8728 James Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8728 James Drive have accessible units?
No, 8728 James Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8728 James Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8728 James Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8728 James Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8728 James Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

