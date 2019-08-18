8728 James Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 2 story with downstairs master. Enjoy some of the nicest DFW schools in the area, one of the nicest new neighborhoods in Lantana, where it's safe for the kids to run around outside. Great detail and built-ins, peach trees, persimmon trees, covered outdoor area. Spread out with your family in this beautiful 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath custom home. 4 bedrooms and theater room upstairs with extra living room for kids upstairs. Downstairs boasts an open living space centered around a limestone fireplace and huge island for gatherings. Well appointed dining room. Office in front of house away from the commotion for settling down to work. Contact Jeremy 469-420-0086