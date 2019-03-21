All apartments in Lantana
540 Sheldon Road
Last updated March 21 2019 at 9:40 PM

540 Sheldon Road

540 Sheldon Road · No Longer Available
Location

540 Sheldon Road, Lantana, TX 76226

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 540 Sheldon Road have any available units?
540 Sheldon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lantana, TX.
What amenities does 540 Sheldon Road have?
Some of 540 Sheldon Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 540 Sheldon Road currently offering any rent specials?
540 Sheldon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 540 Sheldon Road pet-friendly?
No, 540 Sheldon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lantana.
Does 540 Sheldon Road offer parking?
Yes, 540 Sheldon Road offers parking.
Does 540 Sheldon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 540 Sheldon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 540 Sheldon Road have a pool?
No, 540 Sheldon Road does not have a pool.
Does 540 Sheldon Road have accessible units?
No, 540 Sheldon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 540 Sheldon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 540 Sheldon Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 540 Sheldon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 540 Sheldon Road does not have units with air conditioning.

