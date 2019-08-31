All apartments in Lantana
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:29 AM

1131 Golf Club Drive

1131 Golf Club Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1131 Golf Club Drive, Lantana, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
media room
Great Lantana family home. Ceramic tiled floor in island kitchen with eating area. Dining room, open den, half bath, master & utility down with recent hand scraped hardwood floors. Game room & 3 bedrooms up all with recent hand scraped hardwood floors. Carpeted media room. Lush landscaping and great elevation and curb appeal. Recent paint and dishwasher. Bay window, window treatment, dec. lighting, vaulted ceilings and crown mold. Owner will consider a six month lease at $2805.00 per month and $2,805.00 deposit. Prefer no pets, but will consider on a case by case basis; no cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1131 Golf Club Drive have any available units?
1131 Golf Club Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lantana, TX.
What amenities does 1131 Golf Club Drive have?
Some of 1131 Golf Club Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1131 Golf Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1131 Golf Club Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1131 Golf Club Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1131 Golf Club Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lantana.
Does 1131 Golf Club Drive offer parking?
No, 1131 Golf Club Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1131 Golf Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1131 Golf Club Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1131 Golf Club Drive have a pool?
No, 1131 Golf Club Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1131 Golf Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 1131 Golf Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1131 Golf Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1131 Golf Club Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1131 Golf Club Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1131 Golf Club Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

