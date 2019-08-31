1131 Golf Club Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room media room

Great Lantana family home. Ceramic tiled floor in island kitchen with eating area. Dining room, open den, half bath, master & utility down with recent hand scraped hardwood floors. Game room & 3 bedrooms up all with recent hand scraped hardwood floors. Carpeted media room. Lush landscaping and great elevation and curb appeal. Recent paint and dishwasher. Bay window, window treatment, dec. lighting, vaulted ceilings and crown mold. Owner will consider a six month lease at $2805.00 per month and $2,805.00 deposit. Prefer no pets, but will consider on a case by case basis; no cats.