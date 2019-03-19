1111 Capital Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access tennis court

Oversized corner lot with a 3-Car Garage! The home features an open concept with spacious living areas and hardwood floors, Private retreat upstairs with game or living area and a Bedroom and Full Bath. Master and 2 Bedrooms down, All new windows in 2016, Large back patio, Radiant Barrier, Community Pools, Tennis, Parks, Trails and more. Neighborhood Park at the end of the street. Golf Club is within walking distance. Basic cable, internet, and front lawn care included. Available for move in November 1st.