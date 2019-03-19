All apartments in Lantana
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1111 Capital Drive

1111 Capital Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1111 Capital Drive, Lantana, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Oversized corner lot with a 3-Car Garage! The home features an open concept with spacious living areas and hardwood floors, Private retreat upstairs with game or living area and a Bedroom and Full Bath. Master and 2 Bedrooms down, All new windows in 2016, Large back patio, Radiant Barrier, Community Pools, Tennis, Parks, Trails and more. Neighborhood Park at the end of the street. Golf Club is within walking distance. Basic cable, internet, and front lawn care included. Available for move in November 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 Capital Drive have any available units?
1111 Capital Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lantana, TX.
What amenities does 1111 Capital Drive have?
Some of 1111 Capital Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 Capital Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1111 Capital Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 Capital Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1111 Capital Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lantana.
Does 1111 Capital Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1111 Capital Drive offers parking.
Does 1111 Capital Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 Capital Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 Capital Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1111 Capital Drive has a pool.
Does 1111 Capital Drive have accessible units?
No, 1111 Capital Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 Capital Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1111 Capital Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1111 Capital Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1111 Capital Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

