All apartments in Lancaster
Find more places like 818 Sequoia Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lancaster, TX
/
818 Sequoia Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

818 Sequoia Drive

818 Sequoia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

818 Sequoia Drive, Lancaster, TX 75146

Amenities

refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
MOVE IN SPECIAL FOR THIS HOME! $500 off first full months rent with a move in on or before Jan 31, 2019! Charming 3 bed 2 bath home in Lancaster, TX. Call today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 818 Sequoia Drive have any available units?
818 Sequoia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 818 Sequoia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
818 Sequoia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 Sequoia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 818 Sequoia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 818 Sequoia Drive offer parking?
No, 818 Sequoia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 818 Sequoia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 818 Sequoia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 Sequoia Drive have a pool?
No, 818 Sequoia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 818 Sequoia Drive have accessible units?
No, 818 Sequoia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 818 Sequoia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 818 Sequoia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 818 Sequoia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 818 Sequoia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Move Cross Country
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TXCedar Hill, TXBalch Springs, TXMidlothian, TX
Ennis, TXForney, TXMansfield, TXRowlett, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXRockwall, TXCoppell, TXSachse, TXWylie, TXTerrell, TXHurst, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District