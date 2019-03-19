Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lancaster
Find more places like 818 Sequoia Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lancaster, TX
/
818 Sequoia Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
818 Sequoia Drive
818 Sequoia Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
818 Sequoia Drive, Lancaster, TX 75146
Amenities
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
MOVE IN SPECIAL FOR THIS HOME! $500 off first full months rent with a move in on or before Jan 31, 2019! Charming 3 bed 2 bath home in Lancaster, TX. Call today to schedule a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 818 Sequoia Drive have any available units?
818 Sequoia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lancaster, TX
.
Is 818 Sequoia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
818 Sequoia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 Sequoia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 818 Sequoia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lancaster
.
Does 818 Sequoia Drive offer parking?
No, 818 Sequoia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 818 Sequoia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 818 Sequoia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 Sequoia Drive have a pool?
No, 818 Sequoia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 818 Sequoia Drive have accessible units?
No, 818 Sequoia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 818 Sequoia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 818 Sequoia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 818 Sequoia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 818 Sequoia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Move Cross Country
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
DeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TX
Duncanville, TX
Cedar Hill, TX
Balch Springs, TX
Midlothian, TX
Ennis, TX
Forney, TX
Mansfield, TX
Rowlett, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Addison, TX
Rockwall, TX
Coppell, TX
Sachse, TX
Wylie, TX
Terrell, TX
Hurst, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District