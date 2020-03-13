203 Alexander Avenue

Amenities

garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport parking garage

Great Lancaster Home.

3 bedroom 2 bath + 1 carport + converted garage home close to Old Downtown Lancaster. Great location and newly painted. Available for Section 8 only. You must have a section 8 voucher to apply. Applications can be completed at https://hometoday.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Great location Newly renovated house in Lancaster. With a large backyard. New paint and fixtures throughout. This is a must see. Contact 214-972-1279 for more info or to schedule a showing. Applications can be submitted at https://hometoday.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp