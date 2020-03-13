All apartments in Lancaster
203 Alexander Avenue
203 Alexander Avenue

203 West Alexander Street · No Longer Available
Location

203 West Alexander Street, Lancaster, TX 75146

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
garage
Great Lancaster Home.
3 bedroom 2 bath + 1 carport + converted garage home close to Old Downtown Lancaster. Great location and newly painted. Available for Section 8 only. You must have a section 8 voucher to apply. Applications can be completed at https://hometoday.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp
Great location Newly renovated house in Lancaster. With a large backyard. New paint and fixtures throughout. This is a must see. Contact 214-972-1279 for more info or to schedule a showing. Applications can be submitted at https://hometoday.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Alexander Avenue have any available units?
203 Alexander Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 203 Alexander Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
203 Alexander Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Alexander Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 203 Alexander Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 203 Alexander Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 203 Alexander Avenue offers parking.
Does 203 Alexander Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 Alexander Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Alexander Avenue have a pool?
No, 203 Alexander Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 203 Alexander Avenue have accessible units?
No, 203 Alexander Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Alexander Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 Alexander Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 203 Alexander Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 203 Alexander Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

