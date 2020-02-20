All apartments in Lancaster
Find more places like 2002 Woodmere Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lancaster, TX
/
2002 Woodmere Dr
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:31 PM

2002 Woodmere Dr

2002 Woodmere Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2002 Woodmere Drive, Lancaster, TX 75134

Amenities

hardwood floors
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Beautiful Brick and Stone 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home on a Landscaped Corner Lot. The spacious Living Room is perfect for entertaining. Huge Kitchen with lots of Counter Space and Storage. Recently Installed Wood Floors and Carpet. Energy Efficient Solar Screens.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $250.00
No pets allowed.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5557605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2002 Woodmere Dr have any available units?
2002 Woodmere Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 2002 Woodmere Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2002 Woodmere Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2002 Woodmere Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2002 Woodmere Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 2002 Woodmere Dr offer parking?
No, 2002 Woodmere Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2002 Woodmere Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2002 Woodmere Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2002 Woodmere Dr have a pool?
No, 2002 Woodmere Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2002 Woodmere Dr have accessible units?
No, 2002 Woodmere Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2002 Woodmere Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2002 Woodmere Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2002 Woodmere Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2002 Woodmere Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Best Cities for Families 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Move Cross Country
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TXCedar Hill, TXBalch Springs, TXMidlothian, TX
Ennis, TXForney, TXMansfield, TXRowlett, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXRockwall, TXCoppell, TXSachse, TXWylie, TXTerrell, TXHurst, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District