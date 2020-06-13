Apartment List
81 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lakeway, TX

Finding an apartment in Lakeway that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
41 Units Available
The Mansions at Lakeway
5313 Serene Hills Dr, Lakeway, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,549
1539 sqft
This smoke-free community features granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Residents have full access to the game room, clubhouse and garage. Pets are welcome.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
414 Eagle
414 Eagle, Lakeway, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2000 sqft
Lakeway: 3BA/2BA home for rent - Great 3 bedroom 2 Bath home with approx 2000 sqft of living space. This a beautiful house with hardwood and tile floors, open kitchen with island and bar top seating, lots of cabinet and counter top space.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
207 Enchanted Hilltop Way
207 Enchanted Hilltop Way, Lakeway, TX
4 Bedrooms
$4,195
3598 sqft
Impressive custom built home featuring a state-of-the-art kitchen complete w/ professional-grade gas top, pot filler faucet at stove, high-end SS appliances, breakfast area & formal dining. Spacious master suite w/ exquisite walk-in shower & closets.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
4601 Flameleaf Sumac Dr
4601 Flameleaf Sumac Dr, Lakeway, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,930
2000 sqft
Now available in newly built community, Spanish style home located on premium corner lot with gorgeous vistas of Texas Hill Country. Tucked away in serene gated community, yet minutes away from HEB, Whole Foods, and Galleria.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
119 Feritti Drive
119 Feritti Drive, Lakeway, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2878 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN BY 07/01/2020. Enjoy the gorgeous views of Rough Hollow from your private rear patio in this remarkable 4-bed / 3.5-bath home! Wood floors in all common areas/bedrooms, plantation shutters...

1 of 44

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
220 Lido St
220 Lido Circle, Lakeway, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2130 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Condo on Live Oak Golf Course in Lakeway - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
210 Copperleaf rd
210 Copperleaf Road, Lakeway, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1697 sqft
210 Copperleaf - (RLNE5677380)
1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
25 Units Available
Travis At The Lake
2208 N. FM 620 Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,054
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,159
1568 sqft
At the Travis, you'll be surrounded by 37 acres of fresh air and scenic woodlands complimented by retreat-like amenities, including a walking trail, outdoor fitness, dog parks, and several outdoor entertaining spaces.
1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
53 Units Available
The Estate at Bee Caves
3544 FM-620, Bee Cave, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1378 sqft
Luxury Residences at Bee Cave Be at home More of a home to be precise… an experience unique to this most desired area for living in the Hill Country.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14504 Broadwinged Hawk Drive
14504 Broadwinged Hawk Drive, Bee Cave, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
3533 sqft
Spacious Spillman Ranch Home - Lake Travis ISD - Backing up to the area golf course is this stunning Spillman Ranch community two story home! The first floor features a formal living & dining upon entry, an open kitchen & informal living room with

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4713 Mont Blanc Dr
4713 Mont Blanc Drive, Bee Cave, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,749
3616 sqft
Falconhead West - 5 bedroom 3.5 bath 3 car garage - Property Id: 111013 Like new Taylor Morrison home in Falconhead West! Large kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Two-story family room with fireplace.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5300 Serene Hills Dr 3401
5300 Serene Hills Drive, Travis County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,216
1387 sqft
Meticulous Townhouses in Lakeway Bee Cave area - Property Id: 144013 Beautiful townhouse constructed in 2015 with two car attached garage available now. This has beautiful finish outs and wood floors in living and dining areas.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
6016 Gunnison Turn Road
6016 Gunnison Turn Road, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2290 sqft
David Weekly home with LOTS of very modern/contemporary upgrades. High ceilings! OPEN floor plan! Lots of large windows. Wood floors! Granite! Huge island in kitchen! Stainless appliances. Top of the line washer, dryer, refrigerator.

1 of 38

Last updated October 3 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
405 S Meadowlark ST
405 Meadowlark St, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2326 sqft
Tenants must review attached Amendment to residential lease w/their agent before submitting app. This doc must be signed by tenant/submitted w/app. Pet deposits are non-refundable. Tenants provide their own washer & dryer.
1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
28 Units Available
Meritage at Steiner Ranch
4500 Steiner Ranch Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,151
1009 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
1362 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1779 sqft
Situated in the Steiner Ranch community and just a short drive from Downtown Austin. Apartment homes featuring granite counters, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community includes a pool, a sauna and a wine room.
1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
21 Units Available
Tacara Steiner Ranch
4306 N Quinlan Park Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,173
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,986
1393 sqft
Enjoy a life that many dream about but few experience nestled in the Steiner Ranch, Austin Hill Country. Wake up to breathtaking canyon views and watch picturesque sunsets over Lake Travis.
1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
25 Units Available
Bell Steiner Ranch
4800 Steiner Ranch Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,160
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1310 sqft
Luxurious white quartz kitchen counters with stainless steel appliances. Nine-foot vault ceilings with hardwood flooring and sunset views of Lake Travis. State-of-the-art fitness center with virtual golf, bocce ball area and more.
1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
30 Units Available
Avanti Hills at the Galleria
12601 Bee Cave Pkwy, Bee Cave, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,265
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1221 sqft
Larger community off Bee Cave Parkway. Stunning exterior architecture, pool, courtyard, and clubhouse. Trash valet service provided. Luxury upgrades including granite countertops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and patios and balconies.
1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
32 Units Available
Paseo at Bee Cave Apartments
12531 W Hwy 71, Bee Cave, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,223
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,382
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,039
1351 sqft
Located off I-71 and within walking distance of Whole Foods. Spacious apartments with walk-in closets, gourmet kitchens, and garden tubs. On-site pool with a spa and sundeck, TV lounge, and a community clubhouse.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2104 Westfalian Trail
2104 Westfalian Trail, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2119 sqft
2104 Westfalian Trail Available 07/01/20 BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM / OFFICE/BEDROOM / 2 BATH STEINER RANCH HOME - BRING YOUR FAMILY TO THIS GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATH with STUDY/BEDROOM HOME.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3401 Benecia Court
3401 Benecia Court, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1780 sqft
3-Bedroom Home in Lake Point - Lake Travis ISD - Wonderful home in highly desirable Lake Pointe subdivision. This single level home is on a corner lot with hill country views from the back deck.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
1 Unit Available
4800 Steiner Ranch Blvd.
4800 Steiner Ranch Boulevard, Travis County, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This brand new dreamy Steiner Ranch community has it all! Some of the many unparalleled amenities include a resort-style pool with tanning ledge and splash pad, poolside outdoor kitchen, bocce ball, fenced dog park, state-of-the-art fitness center,

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
3317 Indigo Waters Drive
3317 Indigo Waters Drive, Travis County, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
3092 sqft
Tenant occupied until 6/30. Call to sched appt 24 hr advance.Gorgeous Home in Steiner Ranch -- tucked in The Hills yet minutes to 620/2222. 5 large beds w/ Master suite, office & guest bed down.

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
12221 Montclair Bend
12221 Montclair Bnd, Travis County, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,550
3522 sqft
Owner occ. Call to sched appt 24 hr advance. Gorgeous Taylor Morrison Home in Steiner Ranch. 5 large beds w/flex & office. Master suite, office & guest bed down. Other beds & flex up.
City Guide for Lakeway, TX

A Guinness World Record put Lakeway, Texas, on the map and in the book in 2013, when four local golf professionals broke the world record for "Most Golf Holes Played by a Foursome in 24 Hours in a Cart." The foursome teamed up to complete 243 holes, breaking the previous record of just 234 by nine!

From being recognized simply as a retirement community, the City of Lakeway, Texas has rehashed its image to an emerging ideal suburbia, as more families move in to take advantage of its proximity to a number of recreational areas and top-notch schools. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Lakeway, TX

Finding an apartment in Lakeway that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

