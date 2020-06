Amenities

Country living at it's finest! Spacious, bright, single-wide manufactured home on a large, wooded lot. Well appointed kitchen with separate dining. Washer and dryer convey. Large, open living area flooded with natural light from the secluded lot. Remote master suite with ensuite. Second spacious bedrooms with separate bathroom and bay window. Come sit on the inviting, covered front porch and enjoy your peace and privacy! Convenient to Bandera and San Antonio. Don't miss this one!