6416 Ridgecrest Circle

Remodeled gem in Lake Worth. Home has beautiful restored hardwood floors, new ceramic tile, fresh paint and so much more. Living area is open to dining and kitchen with tons of natural light. Three bedrooms and two bathrooms, all of them updated to new condition. Has LED lights throughout and since listed has had 12 in of insulation installed in attic. Back yard is huge, almost like a park! Front of house has pretty landscaping. Located on quiet street near shopping and restaurants. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.