Lake Worth, TX
6416 Ridgecrest Circle
6416 Ridgecrest Circle

6416 Ridgecrest Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6416 Ridgecrest Circle, Lake Worth, TX 76135

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Remodeled gem in Lake Worth. Home has beautiful restored hardwood floors, new ceramic tile, fresh paint and so much more. Living area is open to dining and kitchen with tons of natural light. Three bedrooms and two bathrooms, all of them updated to new condition. Has LED lights throughout and since listed has had 12 in of insulation installed in attic. Back yard is huge, almost like a park! Front of house has pretty landscaping. Located on quiet street near shopping and restaurants. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6416 Ridgecrest Circle have any available units?
6416 Ridgecrest Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Worth, TX.
What amenities does 6416 Ridgecrest Circle have?
Some of 6416 Ridgecrest Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6416 Ridgecrest Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6416 Ridgecrest Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6416 Ridgecrest Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 6416 Ridgecrest Circle is pet friendly.
Does 6416 Ridgecrest Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6416 Ridgecrest Circle offers parking.
Does 6416 Ridgecrest Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6416 Ridgecrest Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6416 Ridgecrest Circle have a pool?
No, 6416 Ridgecrest Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6416 Ridgecrest Circle have accessible units?
No, 6416 Ridgecrest Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6416 Ridgecrest Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6416 Ridgecrest Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6416 Ridgecrest Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 6416 Ridgecrest Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

