Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets playground carpet

This updated 3/2/2 features brand new wood like plank flooring in living, dining, and kitchen, new carpet in all 3 bedrooms, and vaulted ceilings. All 3 bedrooms include walk in closets. Large fenced in backyard and within a short walking distance to a beautiful park with walking trails, water feature, and play grounds.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.