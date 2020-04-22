Rent Calculator
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:15 PM
432 Lake Highland Drive
432 Lake Highlands Drive
Location
432 Lake Highlands Drive, Lake Dallas, TX 75065
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 432 Lake Highland Drive have any available units?
432 Lake Highland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lake Dallas, TX
.
Is 432 Lake Highland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
432 Lake Highland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 432 Lake Highland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 432 Lake Highland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lake Dallas
.
Does 432 Lake Highland Drive offer parking?
No, 432 Lake Highland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 432 Lake Highland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 432 Lake Highland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 432 Lake Highland Drive have a pool?
No, 432 Lake Highland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 432 Lake Highland Drive have accessible units?
No, 432 Lake Highland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 432 Lake Highland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 432 Lake Highland Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 432 Lake Highland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 432 Lake Highland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
