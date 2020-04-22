All apartments in Lake Dallas
Lake Dallas, TX
432 Lake Highland Drive
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:15 PM

432 Lake Highland Drive

432 Lake Highlands Drive · No Longer Available
Location

432 Lake Highlands Drive, Lake Dallas, TX 75065

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 432 Lake Highland Drive have any available units?
432 Lake Highland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Dallas, TX.
Is 432 Lake Highland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
432 Lake Highland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 432 Lake Highland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 432 Lake Highland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Dallas.
Does 432 Lake Highland Drive offer parking?
No, 432 Lake Highland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 432 Lake Highland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 432 Lake Highland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 432 Lake Highland Drive have a pool?
No, 432 Lake Highland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 432 Lake Highland Drive have accessible units?
No, 432 Lake Highland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 432 Lake Highland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 432 Lake Highland Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 432 Lake Highland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 432 Lake Highland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

